PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davenport, Iowa man who worked as an advocate for survivors of sexual exploitation was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity in Rock Island.

Auston McLain, 38, was one of nine men caught in a November 2020 FBI sting operation that targeted adults attempting to sexually exploit children, according to the Quad City Times.

Court documents show McLain used a dating app to message an account that appeared to be a young male on November 10, 2020.

The account, ran by an FBI Online Convert Employee, told McLain he was “almost 16,” to which McLain replied “Nice haha.”

From November 10 through November 14, 2020 McLain messaged the account about engaging in sexual activity; sent explicit photos of himself to the account, and asked for pictures.

McLain then arranged to meet who he believed to be the 15-year-old boy, and drove to Rock Island with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Federal agents arrested McLain after he arrived at the meeting location. He was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor and travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity on June 21.

Prior to his arrest, McLain worked as the Outreach Advocate at Braking Traffik, an organization that “provides comprehensive services to victims of both labor and sex trafficking.”

“Working in the anti-human trafficking movement and sexual assault field, I encounter some of the most challenging parts of our community, as well as some of the best,” said McLain in a 2019 article.

McLain also served on the Board of Directors for Quad Cities Affirming Diversity, a non-profit serving the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m so proud to volunteer with organizations like this one so they can support our youth for the next thirty years and beyond,” McLain said in the same 2019 article.

McLain is scheduled to be sentenced on October 18.