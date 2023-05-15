ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge has sentenced Nathan Tauck, 32, to 36 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, in 2015, Tauck admitted to coercing a minor to appear in child pornography which he then shared online.

He further admitted to possessing more than 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse, three of which he had shared on social media.

After committing his crime in Rockford, authorities said Tauck moved to Europe and then China, where he worked as a teacher.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

In China, he exchanged child pornography with another individual with whom authorities said Tauck was trying to purchase an infant, with the intent of sexually abusing the child.

He was arrested in China and then sent back to the U.S. in 2018.

In addition to his prison sentence, Tauck was ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to his victims, followed by a lifetime of court-supervised release.