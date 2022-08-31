ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javaughn Hixson, 23, was sentenced to 5 and a half years in federal prison last week for selling “Glock switches,” devices that convert a firearm into a machine gun.

Hixson was arrested on January 4th, 2021, the passenger in a car involved in a chase from Rockford Police. Police said they tried to pull over a car in the area of Charles and 20th Street, and when the chase ended, Hixson got out and ran.

Authorities said Hixson, who had already been convicted of felony weapons possession, tossed a weapon with an extended magazine during the chase.

An investigation revealed that Hixson sold four of the firearm switch devices from October to December 2020. The devices allow a firearm to fire more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged him with illegally possessing a machine gun in April of 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.

During the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston said, “The damage a machine gun can inflict is enormous. The damage — intended and unintended — a handheld machine gun can inflict is just as great. This offense involved 9 Glock switches, some of which Mr. Hixson sold believing they would be resold to others.”