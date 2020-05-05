Feeling isolated? Rockford’s 2-1-1 hotline can connect you with a real person

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s 211 hotline, which can be used to help residents with rent, utilities, food and child care, says there’s been an increase in people using the service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Operators at the Rock River Valley’s 211 Resource Hotline say they have been answering calls for two months now, and calls have increased 2-to-3 times in recent weeks.

Sometimes, they say the caller just wants to be able to speak to someone.

Paul Logli, President and CEO of the United Way of the Rock River Valley, said, “If you’re feeling isolated and alone, you can call 211 and they will talk to you. They will be a voice that can be reassuring. If you have serious issues, some real challenges, then they can refer you to services in our community that are now doing more mental health counseling remotely.”

The 211 hotline is available 24/7.

