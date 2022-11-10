BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun.

According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim before firing a shot in the air.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Baumann was arrested at the scene and charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Disorderly Conduct While Armed.