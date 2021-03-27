Felon arrested on gun charges after ‘armed disturbance’ in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 a.m. early Saturday, Janesville police officers were called to the 600 block of Cherry Street for a report of an armed disturbance.

Witnesses told police that a male suspect was standing outside a home, threatening residents with a firearm. No shots were fired.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect to police.

A short while later, a Beloit police officer saw the suspect in the 1100 block of Ninth Street in Beloit. Police arrested the man without incident and found the firearm in his vehicle.



Authorities say the suspect, Ladarien D. Brackens, is a convicted felon who is currently on probation for a firearm-related offense and violated a Domestic Abuse injunction order.



35-year-old Brackens is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Violation of Domestic Abuse injunction, Probation Violation and is being held in the Rock County Jail.