Felon bites Janesville police officer during arrest, flees, captured by K9

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Marquise Vance, 29, allegedly tried to bite an arresting officer after a traffic stop revealed he was in the possession of fentanyl, prescription pills, and two loaded handguns.

Janesville Police say officers stopped Vance around 1:03 a.m. Saturday at W. Racine Street and Chestnut Street, for operating a vehicle without tail lights.

Police brought a K9 to search the vehicle. As officers were trying to arrest Vance, he ran and was chased down by the K9 officer, police said. During the arrest, police said Vance tried to bite one of the officers.

Vance is a convicted felon on parole in Wisconsin. Police said the drugs and handguns were found during a search of his vehicle.

Vance is charged with Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Narcotics, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Parole Violation, and Causing Harm to a Police Animal.