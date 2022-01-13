FEMA teams deployed to Rockford hospitals to help with COVID surge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the omicron variant now the dominant coronavirus in Winnebago County, local hospitals have become overwhelmed.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday promised to deploy more than 2,000 additional healthcare workers to hospitals across the state to deal with the influx of patients.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began operations at Javon Bea Mercyhealth’s Riverside Campus on Wednesday and began treating patients today.

“The DMAT (Disaster Medical Assistance Team) is made up of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists, and pharmacists. We bring a complete set of personnel,” said Health and Human Services director George Mark Thorp. “All of these personnel have other jobs, and take this two-week break from their regular employment.”