ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive.

Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her.

The female was transported to a local hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.