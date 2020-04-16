FEMA’s ‘Project Air Bridge’ medical supply plane touches down at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Between getting federal funding, breaking cargo shipment records, and a couple of FEMA “Project Air Bridge” landings, the Chicago Rockford International Airport has had a big week.

The airport moved more than 625 million pounds of cargo in the first 3 months of 2020, a 30 percent increase from the same time last year.

RFD will be getting more than $18.5 million in CARES Act funding.

The airport has also had 2 lifesaving FEMA landings, with a plane that can only touch down on a few runways in the world.

“Project Air Bridge” was launched March 29 to speed the delivery of much-needed medical equipment and supplies from overseas manufacturers. The program partners with U.S. medical supply distributors to airlift personal protective equipment from foreign factories.

“To be able to get those in, being able to help support that, being able to bring in over 300,000 pounds of medical supplies and get them to the warehousing, so they could be distributed, is great!” said RFD Deputy Director of Operations, Zack Oakley.

The second FEMA delivery plane arrived Wednesday night.

