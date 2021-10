ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Festival of Frights is a local Halloween drive-thru event at Sinnissippi Park, their goal is to raise money so all kids can have Halloween costumes.

There will be Halloween displays, candy, spooky stories, and the Haunted Hills Hustle.

Festival of Frights has been providing free Halloween costumes to local children since 2019.

The event will be running from October 22nd through October 31st.

You can follow Festival of Freights on Facebook for more information.