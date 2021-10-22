“Festival of Frights” kicks off in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St, will be home to ghosts and goblins over the next week, all in the name of a good cause.

The annual “Festival of Frights” kicked off Friday night, and organizers hope visitors will help scare up money so all kids can have a fun, and safe, Halloween.

Organizers said that picking out the perfect costume is part of what makes the holiday so special for kids.

“This is a family event, a drive-thru. Nothing frightening about the ‘Festival of Frights,'” said “Festival of Frights” Founder Jennifer Roser.

Spiders, skeletons and pumpkins are just some of what can be expected to be seen at the “Festival of Frights.” Families are encouraged to drive through Sinissippi Park to catch all of the displays.

There is no charge to attend. but donations are encouraged.

“Everything is volunteer, it’s donation and business sponsorships only,” Roser said. “So, the more we have, the more we can do.”

There will also be different community events at the park in the days leading up to Halloween. On October 29, a local historian will share ghost stories for families to enjoy, and on October 30, there will be a Haunted Hills Run at the park, with prizes available for anyone who laces up.

All the money raised during the event will go towards Halloween costumes for kids in need.

“When I get those requests for costumes, it really does make me feel happy, because there are kids who never get to dress up, and this is their chance for them to be anything they choose to be, it is the costume of their choice,” Roser said. “Right now, we are running pretty low. It’s crunch time with shipping delays and low inventory, but if you do have a need, please reach out.”

Halloween health experts are offered some tips to keep kids safe on Halloween. First, make sure costumes fit properly and will not cause tripping, and masks should not limit kid’s vision. It is also important to remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks, and that it is best to avoid dark colors for Trick or Treating.

“Having some brighter color costumes, reflective straps, bright candy bags, glow sticks, necklaces. All of those things make children a little bit more easy to see,” said Rishelle Eithun, the Program Manager for Injury Prevention at UW Health Kids.

The “Festival of Frights” displays will be available for viewing from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every night through Halloween.