Festival of Lights opens at Sinnissippi Park for 2020 Christmas season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 can’t keep one Rockford holiday tradition from going on as planned.

The annual Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

For more than three decades, the Festival of Lights has operated as a drive-thru event, so social distancing was never a concern.

Families can drive through in their cars and take a look at all the colorful displays.

Organizer Ted O’Donnell says there are several brand new displays for 2020, and others have been revamped to make the light show a bit different for returning families.

O’Donnell says he’s hopeful to keep the tradition going, to make the Christmas season a little more merry and bright for families in the midst of the pandemic.

“Pandemic or not, bring it on. We are the original ‘socially-distanced’ event. Your family, your whole family, you’re safe and able to drive through: you never get out of your car. Take in the displays, have some hot cocoa and some snacks, and then just enjoy the drive through,” he said.

