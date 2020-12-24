Festival of Lights to remain open 24 hours through Christmas Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You’ll have more time to enjoy Rockford’s socially distanced Christmas event as the Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park will be open 24 hours today and tomorrow.

The free drive-thru features dozens of lighted displays. Visitors are not required to wear a mask itf they remain in their car.

The final night for the event will be New Year’s Eve, when it will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Organizers say the lights are best enjoyed with a car full of your loved ones and some food from a local restaurant.

