FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport is looking for cloth masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport is asking for more donations they’re looking for 200 cloth masks.

The hospital says everything that was already made or delivered has been given out. They ask if possible the masks need to be deaconess pattern.

The items can be dropped off at the no contact point at FHN Specialty Care on West Stephenson Street, which is located right across the hospital.

If you’re interested in delivering masks in person FHN administrators say you should call ahead.