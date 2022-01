ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who need COVID-19 results before their at-home tests arrive, there is now another local option.

FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination site on Dirck Drive will offer free COVID-shield tests, which are saliva based rather than a nasal swab, on Mondays and Thursdays starting this week.

Residents must create an account on the Shield Illinois portal, schedule an appointment and fast for one hour before getting tested. Results will be posted to the portal within 72 hours.