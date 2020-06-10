Fiat Chrysler plant in Belvidere to shut down for a week

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — After re-opening its doors on June 1st, the Belvidere Fiat Chrysler assembly plant will shut down for a week from June 15th until June 22nd.

Until June, the plant had been idle since mid-March.

Officials say the shutdown is due to an increasing consumer demand. The company’s suppliers will use the time to ramp up production to meet consumer needs.

Upon re-opening, Belvidere Assembly Plant put new safety measures in place that included masks and temperature checks.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

