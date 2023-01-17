CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A sword that was originally catalogued as a replica turned out to be the real deal.

It dates back more than 3,000 years to the Bronze Era. The sword was pulled from the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary in the 1930s. It is believed to have been tossed in the water to honor lost loved ones or a battle.

Chicago’s Field Museum acquired the word almost 100 years ago. Archaeologists and museum scientists used an x-ray gun to analyze the sword’s chemical makeup last year, which is when they got the ultimate surprise.

“It always goes the other way, right? What always happens is you figure out that something in your collection that you’ve had for a hundred years is actually a fake. Right? In this case we have something that we thought was a replica and it turns out to be a three-thousand-year-old sword that was thrown into the Danube River as part of a ritual,” said Field Museum’s William Parkinson.

The bronze sword is currently on display. It will be part of a special exhibition called “First Kings of Europe” in March.