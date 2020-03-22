Fifth patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Winnebago County, teenager diagnosed in Stephenson County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two young people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Stateline. While the virus is more deadly with elderly populations, time is showing it can have an impact on younger people as well.

Health officials announced that a person in their 20’s in Winnebago County was confirmed with the virus and a teenager in Stephenson County also tested positive. The teenager was the first case confirmed in Stephenson County.

As of Sunday , there are now 9 positive cases in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region. Cases are ranging in people in their teens to their 70’s.

If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931

