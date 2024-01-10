ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded with a “large police presence” to Auburn High School on Wednesday night after reports of a gun and a fight during a basketball game.

Police said they were told a “gun was pulled” during a fight at the Auburn-Guilford boy’s basketball game.

When authorities reviewed surveillance video of the incident, they said there was no actual fight or any sign of a gun.

“Officers were told that a fight was supposedly about to happen and as students went to the outer doors, a partition was knocked over, causing a loud noise which led to students running into the gym,” police said in an X post.

DEVELOPING…