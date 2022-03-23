ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County board members got a look at a new program focused on crime fighting.

It focuses on a partnership between the police and community members, with the help of technology. Board members want to take advantage of devices growing in popularity; “Ring” doorbells.

The hope is that the extra eyes will reduce rising crime numbers.

“Thought this would have the most beneficial impact throughout my whole district, and it would create a sense of safety and sense of security,” said public safety and judiciary chairman Burt Gerl.

Gerl is making the case for expanded use of “Ring” doorbell cameras in Winnebago County. He knows that they will not prevent every crime, but believes they can play a critical role in getting ahead of it.

“Initiative that we can have throughout the whole county, and it would be a partnership with law enforcement agencies within the county and residents,” Gerl said. “So, we are going to try to bring everyone together to actually do something something positive.”

“Ring” is already a part of crime prevention programs with the Rockford Fire Department and Roscoe Police Department.

“The overall goal is to provide a sense of security for our residents and to get evidence that we need to prosecute crimes that need to be prosecuted,” said Marlana Dokken, director of the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives.

Dokken said that they are excited to see how advancements in technology can be used to keep communities safe.

“If every street had one, we could catch the cars that are driving through the streets, and that is what helps the courts prosecute individuals when they are looking for someone who committed a crime,” Dokken said.

Dokken and Gerl said that if 2,000 “Ring” doorbell cameras can be placed throughout the county, it will make an impact on crime.

“We’ll provide the ‘Ring’ doorbells that we are listening to their concerns, so we understand that crime is an issue that people don’t feel safe going out of their house,” Gerl said. “Sometimes they don’t feel safe in their house.”

The plan is expected to cost $180,000. Funding would come from the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to have the program in full swing by mid-summer.