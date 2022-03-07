SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was ‘Filing Day’ for Illinois candidates looking to get their name on the ballot for the next election.

Hundreds of political hopefuls lined up in front of the State Board of Elections in Springfield on Monday morning, including those running for governor.

Governor JB Pritzker is seeking another term, while several Republicans are looking to unseat the Democrat.

“They want bold leadership and someone to stand up and actually talk about the problems, deal with the problems, and come up with solutions for Illinois,” said gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. “High taxes, a broken education system, and unsafe streets. Those seem to be the 3 priorities.”

“We’ve got to be the safest State in the middle of the greatest country in the world, and not one of the most dangerous. We’re gonna work on that,” added gubernatorial candidate Gary Rabine. “I’m a job creator, so we’re going to create jobs like never before. That’s about regulatory reform.”

“I spent my adult life in the United States Marine Corps. I was an infantry officer and a prosecutor in the Marines. Worked the trial of Saddam Hussein, got out, came back to Illinois. Got into politics, I was a State Senator and am running for Governor now,” said gubernatorial candidate Paul Schimpf.

“We want to make it so that people who live at or below median income level in the State, get college for free,” Pritzker said. “We want to make sure they’re able to get a 4-year degree or a certificate, or a degree at community college so they get a good paying, good wage job and can raise a family on it.”

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on March 14 to turn in their packets.