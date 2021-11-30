‘Fill the Bus’ Christmas charity event needs your donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is hosting an annual “Fill the Bus” donation drive this Saturday, December 4th, to provide toys, food, clothing and paper products to local children in need.

The Sheriff’s Department partnered with Target and Meijer for this year’s event, which will also allow children, selected by the Harlem School District, to “Shop with a Cop” at the Target store at 9833 N. Alpine Road and the Meijer store at 1770 West Lane Road. Both Target and Meijer will provide gift cards to allow children to shop for presents, and the Sheriff’s Office also raised funds via a guest bartending event earlier this year.

Residents are asked to help fill the bus, which will be parked in front of Target between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Meijer from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are in need of new unwrapped toys, food, clothing and paper products. The items collected will go to students and their families in the Harlem School District who are in need,” the Sheriff’s Office said.