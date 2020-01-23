Filmmaker Bing Liu named as one of 2020 United States Artists Fellows

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-native filmmaker Bing Liu earns a national award.
The maker of the documentary “Minding the Gap” has been named as one of the 2020 United States Artists Fellows, becoming one of 50 to receive a $50,000 award.
Liu’s 2018 “Minding the Gap,” which was partially filmed in Rockford, earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination.
Currently, Liu is a segment director on “America to Me,” a 10-hour documentary series examining racial inequities in America’s education system, on the Starz network.
