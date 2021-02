ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday is the dealdine for RPS 205 students to apply for a scholarship to attend Northern Illinois Univiersity tution-free.

It’s part of the Rockford Promise program. To be eligible, students have to attend Rockford Public Schools for all four years of high school. They also are required to have at least a 3.0 GPA.

For the application, click here.