This week, the Open Beer Championships honored some of the best — and funniest — beers of 2022. (Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Need dinner plans for Monday?

There is only one day left for the 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Monday is the final day of the event.

Local restaurants have been offering their best entrees, cocktails and limited time promotions. Residents can vote for their favorites in different categories, such as like “Best Restaurant,” “Best Bite,” “Best Atmosphere and Vibes” and “Best Cocktail or Brew.”

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said that the week was a great way to support local businesses.

“So, besides specials, they might offer a special menu just for Restaurant Week as a way to get and remind people to come in and support restaurants,” said Jacqui Corsi, vice president of marketing at the RACVB. “We all know what happened during the pandemic with restaurants, and I would say that some of them are still struggling. So, this is a great way to support them, but also get a great meal out of it.”

Residents can check out special menus and promotions on Rockford’s website.