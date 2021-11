SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WTVO) — A chapter in Illinois’ retail history came to an end Sunday.

SEARS will close its store at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. It is the last of the company’s department stores in the state.

SEARS was once a titan in the world of department stores, but the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Its new parent company said it has plans to re-develop the property.