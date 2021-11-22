Final preparations underway for “Holiday Lights” at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Brookfield Zoo.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the zoo’s Holiday Magic Light Celebration, which kicks off this Saturday.

There are more than two million lights spread across a distance of more than two miles, and they have added some extra large animals animal sculptures and a gingerbread house for the festivities’ 40th year.

Tickets are just under $25 for adults and $18 for kids. It will run on select days starting November 26 until December 31.