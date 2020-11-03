Final Taco Truck Tuesday of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Election Day is your last chance of the season to take part in a local summer and fall favorite.
Tuesday is the final ‘Food Truck Tuesday’ of the year at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. From 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., vendors will be spread out over the conservatory grounds.
2020 marked the second year for the gatherings. About a dozen trucks took part.
This year did get off to a late start, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It eventually opened with social distancing plans in place.
