Final Taco Truck Tuesday of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Election Day is your last chance of the season to take part in a local summer and fall favorite.

Tuesday is the final ‘Food Truck Tuesday’ of the year at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. From 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., vendors will be spread out over the conservatory grounds.

2020 marked the second year for the gatherings. About a dozen trucks took part.

This year did get off to a late start, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It eventually opened with social distancing plans in place.

