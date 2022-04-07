ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra continues its search for a new music director. Later this month, they will welcome a new finalist to the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Tania Miller will be performing her program “Spring Love and Butterflies.”

“With Tania conducting the symphony in April, we felt that it was a perfect time to honor women in our region,” said Julie Thomas, RSO Executive Director. “There are no guidelines as to who you might want to honor with this nomination. Mothers, wives, grandmothers, teachers, sisters, friends- anyone who makes your life brighter.”

Miller’s program will feature music by John Williams from Memoirs of a Geisha and the ever-popular Blue Danube Waltz and Mozart’s Symphony No. 35. Butterfly Lover’s Concerto will feature guest artist Michéle Lekas, RSO concertmaster and violinist.

She has appeared as a guest conductor in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, and has worked with the Bern Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony.

Tickets are available for the live performance on Saturday, April 30th.