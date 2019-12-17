Finalists announced for 2020 Golden Apple Awards

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation has announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties nominated for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching Award.

Kimberly Brace
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
2nd Grade

Laura Brooks
Whitman Post Elementary
Rockton
3rd Grade

Karissa Dooley
Clark Elementary School
South Beloit
Kindergarten

Nikki Gallentine
Prairie Hill Elementary School
South Beloit
4th Grade

Heather Geary
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
4th Grade

Lori Granite
Rockford Christian
Rockford
JK4-5 STEAM

Laura Greier
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Early Childhood

Tui Harned
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Pre-K

Beth Hubner
All Saints Catholic Academy
Rockford
4th Grade

Angela Hulsey
West View Elementary
Rockford
1st Grade

Lisa Istad
Durand Elementary School
Durand
5th Grade

Rebecca Kallstrom|
Fairview Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Early Childhood

Patricia Magallanes
Washington Academy
Belvidere
4th Grade Dual Language

Heidi Milner
Ledgewood School
Roscoe
Kindergarten

Danielle Peterson
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit
Blended Pre-K

Tiffany Russey
Conklin Elementary School
Rockford
2nd Grade

Mallori Sage
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
3rd Grade

Allison Schmidt
Washington STEM Academy
Belvidere
3rd Grade Dual Language

Miranda Thompson
Donald C. Parker Center
Machesney Park
Kindergarten

Jackie Weerda
Ledgewood School
Roscoe
Kindergarten

These teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18, 2020.

The next step in the selection process after observations is an interview.

The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive the prestigious Golden Apple Award in surprise classroom presentations also featured by WTVO/FOX 39 and the Rockford Register Star.

Each Golden Apple award winning teacher will receive a cash award; a professional development stipend; a laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions; and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, they will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in our schools, promote the profession of education and provide professional development training and mentoring to both new and veteran teachers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories