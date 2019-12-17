Finalists announced for 2020 Golden Apple Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation has announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties nominated for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching Award.

Kimberly Brace

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford

2nd Grade

Laura Brooks

Whitman Post Elementary

Rockton

3rd Grade

Karissa Dooley

Clark Elementary School

South Beloit

Kindergarten

Nikki Gallentine

Prairie Hill Elementary School

South Beloit

4th Grade

Heather Geary

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford

4th Grade

Lori Granite

Rockford Christian

Rockford

JK4-5 STEAM

Laura Greier

Nashold Early Childhood Center

Rockford

Early Childhood

Tui Harned

Nashold Early Childhood Center

Rockford

Pre-K

Beth Hubner

All Saints Catholic Academy

Rockford

4th Grade

Angela Hulsey

West View Elementary

Rockford

1st Grade

Lisa Istad

Durand Elementary School

Durand

5th Grade

Rebecca Kallstrom|

Fairview Early Childhood Center

Rockford

Early Childhood

Patricia Magallanes

Washington Academy

Belvidere

4th Grade Dual Language

Heidi Milner

Ledgewood School

Roscoe

Kindergarten

Danielle Peterson

Prairie Hill Elementary

South Beloit

Blended Pre-K

Tiffany Russey

Conklin Elementary School

Rockford

2nd Grade

Mallori Sage

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford

3rd Grade

Allison Schmidt

Washington STEM Academy

Belvidere

3rd Grade Dual Language

Miranda Thompson

Donald C. Parker Center

Machesney Park

Kindergarten

Jackie Weerda

Ledgewood School

Roscoe

Kindergarten

These teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18, 2020.

The next step in the selection process after observations is an interview.

The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive the prestigious Golden Apple Award in surprise classroom presentations also featured by WTVO/FOX 39 and the Rockford Register Star.

Each Golden Apple award winning teacher will receive a cash award; a professional development stipend; a laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions; and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, they will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in our schools, promote the profession of education and provide professional development training and mentoring to both new and veteran teachers.

