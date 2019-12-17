Finalists announced for 2020 Golden Apple Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation has announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties nominated for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching Award.
Kimberly Brace
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
2nd Grade
Laura Brooks
Whitman Post Elementary
Rockton
3rd Grade
Karissa Dooley
Clark Elementary School
South Beloit
Kindergarten
Nikki Gallentine
Prairie Hill Elementary School
South Beloit
4th Grade
Heather Geary
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
4th Grade
Lori Granite
Rockford Christian
Rockford
JK4-5 STEAM
Laura Greier
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Early Childhood
Tui Harned
Nashold Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Pre-K
Beth Hubner
All Saints Catholic Academy
Rockford
4th Grade
Angela Hulsey
West View Elementary
Rockford
1st Grade
Lisa Istad
Durand Elementary School
Durand
5th Grade
Rebecca Kallstrom|
Fairview Early Childhood Center
Rockford
Early Childhood
Patricia Magallanes
Washington Academy
Belvidere
4th Grade Dual Language
Heidi Milner
Ledgewood School
Roscoe
Kindergarten
Danielle Peterson
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit
Blended Pre-K
Tiffany Russey
Conklin Elementary School
Rockford
2nd Grade
Mallori Sage
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
3rd Grade
Allison Schmidt
Washington STEM Academy
Belvidere
3rd Grade Dual Language
Miranda Thompson
Donald C. Parker Center
Machesney Park
Kindergarten
Jackie Weerda
Ledgewood School
Roscoe
Kindergarten
These teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 21 and Feb. 18, 2020.
The next step in the selection process after observations is an interview.
The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive the prestigious Golden Apple Award in surprise classroom presentations also featured by WTVO/FOX 39 and the Rockford Register Star.
Each Golden Apple award winning teacher will receive a cash award; a professional development stipend; a laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions; and a Rockford University scholarship.
In addition, they will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in our schools, promote the profession of education and provide professional development training and mentoring to both new and veteran teachers.
