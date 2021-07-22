Finalists announced for Rockford Fire and Police chiefs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The finalists have been announced for Rockford’s Fire and Police Chiefs.

The Rockford Police and Fire Commission released a list of names on Thursday morning.

For Police Chief, the candidates are:

Larry Lapp – Retired Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigations – Chicago Office

Jonathan Lewin – Senior Public Safety Advisory, First Responder Network Authority

Carla Redd-Miller – Assistant Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Kurt Whisenand – Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

For Fire Chief, the candidates are:

Trent Brass – Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Kyle Hill – Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Matthew Knott – Division Chief of Administration and Fire Prevention, Rockford Fire Department

Michele Pankow – Division Chief of Operations, Rockford Fire Department

Interim chiefs are currently running both departments. Police Chief Dan O’Shea retired in April.

Fire Chief Derek Bergsten is now leading a department in Colorado.

Rockford city officials announced dates for upcoming question and answer sessions with candidates who could become the city’s next police and fire chiefs.

The sessions are meant for the candidates to introduce themselves to the community, by discussing their backgrounds and goals.

Police applicants will speak on July 28th, and fire department candidates will have the floor on August 4th.

Each session will be held virtually, online, and will begin at 5 p.m.

Questions can be emailed in advance:

Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com

Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com