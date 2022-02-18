ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Spring election on the horizon, voters should expect some changes after Illinois’ recent redistricting and loss of a congressional seat changed voting boundaries.

The Rockford League of Women Voters is holding a “Who Represents Me Now?” webinar on Sunday afternoon to clear up any confusion.

Organizers say they want voters to be equipped with as much information as possible so they can head to the polls with confidence.

“Not voting is not a protest. Not voting is surrendering your voice. So, it’s important whether you’re in the majority orange party, or minority brown party– it doesn’t make any difference. It is really important for you to vote,” said voter services chair, Carol Davies.

The webinar begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20th.