Fine arts alumni inducted into Rockford schools hall of fame

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five artists were inducted into the Rockford Public School Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Friday.

The influential alumni were honored at a virtual ceremony which featured a special performance by the Districtwide Mariachi Band.

Inductees included: E. Faye Butler, Jill Heinke Moen, Beth Rydberg, Nathan Alan Davis, and Valerie Brandt-Soetermans.

Friends and family of the honorees spoke about their loved ones’ success in the industry.

“There’s sort of, when you watch her play chamber music, like there’s this element of just like being in charge and being really active and brave with the choices that she’s making,” said Jill’s brother, David Heinke.

An online auction will benefit fine arts students.