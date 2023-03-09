ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Toronto Raptors star Fred Vanvleet had some choice words for NBA referees Wednesday night.

Vanvleet received a technical foul from referee Ben Taylor in the third quarter against the Clippers and was visibly upset when speaking to reporters after the game.

“I thought Ben Taylor was f***ing terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know out of the three, there’s one or two that just f*** the game up. It’s been like that a couple of games in a row,” Vanvleet said.

“[Losing to] Denver was tough, obviously. You come out tonight, competing pretty hard, and I get a bulls*** tech that changes the whole dynamic of the game, changed the whole flow of the game,” he continued. “Most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs, they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, they communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d***s and just kind of f*** the game up. And nobody’s coming to see that s***. They come to see the players.”

The Raptors lost to the Clippers 108-100.

“I think we’re losing a little bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was,” VanVleet said. “It’s been disappointing this season. You could look up most of my techs this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point, as a player, you feel it’s personal.”

Vanvleet will likely be fined by the NBA for his comments.

“There’s a fine line, obviously, I understand that,” VanVleet said. “But I think the jurisdiction and the power trip that we’ve been on this year with some of our officials in this league is getting out of hand. And I’ll take my fine for speaking on it, but … this is f*** ridiculous.”

Vanvleet’s comments have racked up 2.9 million views on Twitter.