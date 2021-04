ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called out to battle a fire at an apartment complex on New Haven Court on Friday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department was called out to the building, in the 2400 block of New Haven Court, around 2 p.m.

Officials say the fire was in one of four apartments in the building.

One resident was home at the time of the fire, but is okay, authorities said.