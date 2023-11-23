BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a fire in a machine, used to wash industrial parts, spread to the rest of a Belvidere business and caused $500,000 in damages overnight.

According to the Belvidere Fire Department, firefighters were called to an industrial structure in the 800 block of East Madison Street around 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke inside the building and the roof area.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to one machine and stop it from extending to the roof.

No one was injured and the facility is able to continue normal operations, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.