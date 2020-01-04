Fire at Cherry Valley home of Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called out to fight a blaze at the home of a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday afternoon.

First responders arrived around 5:45 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Blackhawk Road.

Authorities say the deputy’s family were able to rescue her dog from the house before the fire department arrived.

The home was empty when the fire started, and the cause is under investigation.

An estimate of the damage was not given.

