LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say a fire at a Loves Park bar on Monday morning was the result of an attempt to thaw frozen pipes.

Firefighters were called to the Town Hall Lounge, at 5624 N. 2nd Street, for a report of smoke in the basement.

Temperatures in Rockford on Monday reached between -12° to -20° degrees overnight, with wind chills ranging range from -25° to -35°. Frostbite in this type of extreme cold could occur in as few as 10 minutes.

DEVELOPING…