ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hazmat crews we called to a fire at Pierce Distribution Plant on Friday afternoon.

The multi-alarm fire broke out at the company, located at 3686 S. Central Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 40 minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

“As far as we know, the sprinkler system inside was going off, there was very little fire inside the building and most of what was burning was materials on the roof and the roofing material that they were replacing,” said District Chief Jimmy Krein.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said.

The damage was estimated to be $400,000.