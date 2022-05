ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a fire at the Grand Regency Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:06 p.m. at the supportive living facility on Kishwaukee Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. There was a fire in the kitchen on the fourth floor, but the building’s sprinkler system brought the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the fire.