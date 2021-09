ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Da Catch Fish and Chicken restaurant on N. Rockton Avenue was closed Wednesday after a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant, at 3009 N. Rockton, around 1:45 p.m. According to officials, the fire started in the fryers. No injuries were reported.

The business will reopen once it is deemed safe to do so.