ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple units of a self-storage facility were destroyed overnight after a fire broke out inside one of the units around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Rockford Fire Department said the fire spread to adjacent units before it could be extinguished. Officials said approximately 24 units were heavily damaged.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

Central Avenue Mini Warehouse & Containers is located at 2151 N. Central Avenue.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

DEVELOPING…