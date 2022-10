ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963.

Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Smoke damage could be seen on the building’s exterior.

DEVELOPING…