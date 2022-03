ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant home.

Crews were called to the home on Van Wie Avenue, near N. Main Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire was found coming from a front window. It took about 10 minutes to get the flames under control.

No one was living inside, and the home was boarded up. No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $20,000.