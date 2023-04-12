A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters responded to America’s most popular fast-food chain on Wednesday, and it was not for dinner break.

Crews received word of a commercial structure fire at McDonald’s, 930 W. Riverside Blvd., around 7:51 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke coming from behind the siding on the front of the building when they arrived.

Firefighters removed the siding and found a small fire in the void space of the wall near the ground. They quickly extinguished the flames.

The store remained closed Wednesday night for cleaning, as there was a light haze of smoke in the building. No one was injured, though there is minor damage to the exterior of the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $5,000.