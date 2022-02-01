Fire in Rockford leaves three families homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An apartment fire left a Rockford complex with extensive damage on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to Auburn Manor, 4212 Auburn St., around 7:32 p.m. The first crew on scene found heavy fire coming from a window in a first floor apartment, according to Captain Kyle Hill of the Rockford Fire Department. Three apartments were destroyed and the families were displaced. The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the families to find housing.

All of the other apartments are fine, and there were no injuries.

Investigators asked the public to avoid the area while crews cleaned things up.