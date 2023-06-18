ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a blaze at an vacant Rockford apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a vacant apartment building in the 700 block of Buckbee Street around 2:32 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found a fire in the basement when they arrived.

Firefighters entered the building and fought the flames, which had spread to the first and second floors of the building.

Damages were estimated at $65,000, with the building being demolished due to interior structural damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.