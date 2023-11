ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire companies responded to a heavy fire at an apartment building in Rockton on Wednesday.

Firefighters called out around 10:20 a.m. to the 700 block of Salem Street and found fire racing up the side of the multi-family building.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames within minutes of arriving on the scene.

No injuries were reported and the amount of damages have not yet been estimated.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.