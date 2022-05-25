BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to the Stellantis auto assembly plant in Belvidere early Wednesday after a tractor trailer caught fire.

Belvidere Fire says they were called out around 12:40 a.m. and found the trailer on fire up against the building with the dock door open.

The fire was brought under control in under 5 minutes, officials said. A sprinkler system kept the fire from causing excessive damage to the building.

The cost of damage was estimated at $225,000 but no injuries were reported.